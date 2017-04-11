  • STV
  • MySTV

Death penalty: Large fall in number of state executions

ITV

Amnesty International notes its report does not include figures from China.

An inmate on death row is led out of his cell
An inmate on death row is led out of his cell AP

The number of state sanctioned executions being carried out last year has decreased dramatically since 2015, Amnesty International has said in their annual report on death sentences and executions.

At least 1,032 people were executed in 2016, compared to 1,634 the previous year.

In the US, there were just 20 executions last year, which is a record low for the country which normally features in the top five countries for executions.

The number of people sentenced to death last year in the US was just 32, reaching its lowest point since 1973.

Salil Shetty, secretary-general of Amnesty International, said: "The steady decline in the use of the death penalty in the USA is a sign of hope for activists who have long campaigned for an end to capital punishment.

"The debate is clearly shifting. Politicians should steer clear of the ugly 'tough on crime' rhetoric that helped drive a spike in executions in the 1980s and 1990s.

"The death penalty is not going to make anyone any safer."

China is believed to be responsible for more executions than all other countries
China is believed to be responsible for more executions than all other countries AP

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Pakistan together carried out a large majority (86%) of the executions in 2016.

Notably, the figures do not include China, since the country keeps the number of executions secret, but the international charity believes that China is responsible for more executions than all other countries put together.

Salil Shetty said: "China wants to be a leader on the world stage, but when it comes to the death penalty it is leading in the worst possible way - executing more people annually than any other country in the world.

"It is high time for China to lift the veil on this deadly secret and finally come clean about its death penalty system."

The report also said that progress had been made last year, with two countries - Benin and Nauru - abolishing the death penalty for all crimes.

Additionally, Guinea abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.