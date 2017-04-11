  • STV
  • MySTV

US secretary of state arrives in Moscow with ultimatum

ITV

Rex Tillerson says Russia must side with the US or join Iran, Hezbollah and Bashar Assad.

Rex Tillerson arrives in Russia
Rex Tillerson arrives in Russia APTN

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson landed in Moscow on Tuesday with a message for Russia: Side with the US and like-minded countries on Syria, or join Iran, Hezbollah and Bashar Assad.

It was less clear what the consequences would be for a government that helped Assad and his allies succeed in their six-year war with Syrian opposition groups.

Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately refused to back down, saying Russia knew about organised "provocations" to blame Syria's government for using chemical weapons, and urged the UN to investigate the attack.

Putin told reporters: "It reminds me of the events in 2003 when US envoys to the Security Council were demonstrating what they said were chemical weapons found in Iraq. We have seen it all already."

Putin shrugged off the ultimatum from Rex Tillerson
Putin shrugged off the ultimatum from Rex Tillerson PA

Tillerson is in Moscow to speak with Russian officials about the Syrian war, in the first official trip to Russia by a member of President Trump's cabinet.

It is unclear whether Tillerson will meet Putin.

Before he left for Russia, Tillerson told reporters that Moscow either did not take its obligation to rid Syria of chemical weapons seriously, or it had been incompetent.

Abdel Hameed Alyousef, 29, holds his twin babies who were killed during the chemical attack
Abdel Hameed Alyousef, 29, holds his twin babies who were killed during the chemical attack AP

He also said it was clear that the US did not see a role for Assad in Syria's future, as he had lost legitimacy.

"It is clear to all of us that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end," he said. "But the question of how that ends and the transition itself could be very important in our view to the durability, the stability inside of a unified Syria."

"That's why we are not presupposing how that occurs," Mr Tillerson added.

Russia's foreign ministry said that it hoped for "productive talks", and that the outcome of discussions was important "for the overall atmosphere on the world stage".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.