Two-year-old's dramatic escape after falling on to track

Sydney Trains releases images as part of its new railway safety campaign.

The couple's granddaughter appeared to cover her eyes during the incident. Sydney Trains

Dramatic footage has been released of the moment a child fell between a train and platform in Sydney, Australia.

The recording, taken by a security camera at Cronulla Station in 2016, was released by Sydney Trains as part of an awareness campaign of the dangers at railway stations.

It shows John Brewster, his wife and their two grandchildren boarding a train at the station when two-year-old Ayden tripped and fell onto the tracks.

The couple were seen frantically waving for attention. Sydney Trains

Within seconds, Mr Brewster and his wife were seen frantically appealing for help, before reaching down and pulling Ayden to safety.

Their granddaughter, who was aged four at the time, walked back on to the platform and is seen covering her eyes.

Mr Brewster told local media that his granddaughter was traumatised by the incident.

Ayden was comforted by Mr Brewster as a man runs to their aid. Sydney Trains

According to 7News, 223 children fell beneath trains at stations in Australia last year, with the number of injuries increasing to 81.