Borussia Dortmund player injured after explosions near bus

German football club say the rest of the players were safe after three blasts.

Defender Marc Bartra has been taken to hospital. VI Images/PA Images

Borussia Dortmund player Marc Bartra has been injured after three explosions went off near their team bus.

The defender has been taken to hospital for treatment adding the rest of the players are safe.

The club tweeted: "Good and fast recovery, Marc! #bvbasm"

Bartra joined the club from Barcelona last year, and his former club were quick to wish him well.

The Spanish club said on Twitter: "All our support to @MarcBartra, @BVB and their fans."

Images shared on Twitter by a German sports reporter shows shattered windows at the front of the Dortmund team bus.

Dortmund Police said some windows were broken on the bus while others were completely blown out.

At this stage it is unclear what caused the explosion which went off just after 7pm local time.

Fans will return to watch the match tomorrow. John Walton/EMPICS Sport

It comes as the side were due to play Monaco in the Champions League quarter-final this evening.

The club said tonight's match had been postponed until Wednesday when tickets would still be valid.

Police Dortmund said in a statement: "In the run-up to the Champions League game between BVB (Dortmund) and AS Monaco, there was just after 1900 tonight an explosion close to the BVB team bus."

The statement added: "According to what we currently know, the wheels of the bus (totally or partly) burst and one person was injured.

"It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded."

Following the announcement that the match had been postponed, Police Dortmund tweeted: "To reassure stadium visitors and relatives: There are currently no indications of a threat to visitors in the stadium #bvbasm"

Fans may now need a bed for the night after the match was cancelled. John Walton/EMPICS Sport

After postponing the game, the football club started using the hashtag #bedforawayfans asking locals to provide accommodation for away fans for the night.