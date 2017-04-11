One injured after 'bomb' blast on Borussia Dortmund bus

German football club said the rest of the players were safe after the explosion.

German football team Borussia Dortmund have said an explosion near their team bus has left one person injured.

Dortmund Police said some windows were broken on the bus while others were completely blown out as three blasts went off.

At this stage it is unclear what caused the explosion, police added.

It comes as the side were due to play Monaco in the Champion's League quarter-final this evening.

The club said in a statement on their official Twitter account that players had been taken to safety.

The injured person has been taken to hospital.

A decision is yet to be made as to whether tonight's match will go ahead.

More follows...