Sean Spicer: Hitler 'didn't even use chemical weapons'

White House Press Secretary told reporters gas was not used during Second World War.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has seemingly told journalists that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons.

Talking about the Syrian regime and its use of chemical weapons against its own people, he told reporters that chemical weapons were not used during World War Two.

He said: "You have someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons.

"If you are Russia, ask yourself, is this a country and regime that you want to align yourself with?"

Later in the briefing, he was asked to clarify what he meant, as during World War Two millions of Jewish people were killed in gas chambers by the Nazis.

He attempted to clarify, explaining that the German leader did not use gas on "his own people the same way".

Spicer said: "When it comes to Sarin gas, [Hitler] was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing.

"He brought them into the Holocaust centres, I understand that.

"I was saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them into the middle of town.

"I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent."