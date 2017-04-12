Man smeared peanut butter on face of allergic student

Andrew Seely, who is severely allergic to peanuts, had peanut butter put on his face.

Andrew Seely's face became swollen after the incident. Handout

A man has been charged with smearing peanut butter on the face of a fellow student with a potentially deadly allergy in a "hazing" incident at a US university.

Andrew Seely was sleeping when peanut butter was put on his face at Central Michigan University. The 19-year-old is severely allergic to peanuts and it caused his face to become swollen and needed medical treatment.

Dale Merza, aged 20, has now been charged with hazing resulting in physical injury following the incident in October, for which he could be jailed for up to 93 days.

Hazing is the practice of challenges or other rituals as part of initiating someone into a fraternity.

The incident happened at an off-campus fraternity house, Alpha Chi Rho, which was removed as a school fraternity in 2011 for hazing.

The City of Mount Pleasant prosecutor's office said in a statement: "The complaint alleges Dale Merza, a 20-year-old man from Rochester Hills, smeared peanut butter on the face of a 19-year-old Marysville man.

"The victim is severely allergic to peanuts. The peanut butter caused his face to become swollen and he sought medical treatment.

"An investigation was completed and a report was turned over to the Isabella County Prosecutor's Office."