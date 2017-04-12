Taiwan bans sale and consumption of dog and cat meat

Taiwan's amended animal protection law will double the maximum penalty to two years.

People who sell or eat dog meat face a fine of up to £6,500. AP

Taiwan has become the first country in Asia to ban the sale and consumption of dog and cat meat.

In legislation passed by the country's parliament, the penalty for animal cruelty has also been increased.

The legislature amended Taiwan's animal protection law to double the maximum penalty for deliberate harm to animals to two years in prison and a fine of two million Taiwan dollars (£52,000).

People who sell or eat dog or cat meat face a fine of up to 250,000 Taiwan dollars (£6,500).

Their identity can also be made public under the new law, which was passed on Tuesday.

While eating dogs and cats was never widespread in Taiwan, the amendments point to increasing awareness of animal welfare on the island, where many residents lavish money and attention on their pets amid a plunging birthrate.

Another element of the legislation will see drivers and motorcyclists who pull animals along on a leash facing fines.