Melania Trump wins damages and apology from Daily Mail

The newspaper and its website made 'untrue claims' about the US president's wife.

Melania Trump took the Daily Mail and Mail Online to court PA

Donald Trump's wife Melania has accepted damages and an apology from the Daily Mail and Mail Online.

The publications, published by Associated Newspapers, had made allegations about her work as a professional model, the High Court in London heard.

Mr Justice Nicol was told that an article published in the newspaper in August last year "included false and defamatory claims" about her "which questioned the nature of her work as a professional model, and republished allegations that she provided services beyond simply modelling".

Her lawyer John Kelly said the article included statements that Mrs Trump denied the allegations and Paulo Zampolli, who ran the modelling agency, also denied the allegations.

The article, he said, also stated that there was no evidence to support the allegations.

Melania and Donald Trump pictured in February Credit: PA

He told the judge: "The article also claimed that Mr and Mrs Trump may have met three years before they actually met, and 'staged' their actual meeting as a 'ruse'."

Mr Kelly said the allegations about Mrs Trump were not true - and "strike at the heart of the claimant's personal integrity and dignity".

Catrin Evans QC, for the publishers, told the judge: "The defendant acknowledges that these claims about the claimant are untrue, and we retract and withdraw them.

"The defendant is here today publicly to set the record straight, and to apologise to the claimant for any distress and embarrassment that the articles may have caused her."

The amount of damages were not disclosed in court at the hearing on Wednesday.

The total payment of damages and costs is believed to come to less than three million dollars (£2.4 million).