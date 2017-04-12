Can't draw? New website will turn your doodles into art

It transforms amateur doodles into illustrations using artificial intelligence.

The perfect cuppa: Before and after on Google Auto Draw

Frustrated artists can now spruce up their drawing skills with a little help from Google.

The search engine has launched a free artificial intelligence drawing website that transforms amateur doodles into works of art.

AutoDraw works by "guessing" what the wonky blob you're scribbling should look like and suggesting a neat replacement created by talented artists.

The app works on mobiles, tablets and desktop and Google suggests it could be used for creating cards, invitations, or simply for your own personal doodle portfolio.

With a simple layout reminiscent of Microsoft Paint, users can load simply shapes and primary colours onto a white background before neating up the object. All images can be downloaded or shared.