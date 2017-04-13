Five people charged over sale of 'fake' cancer drug

Two university professors among people charged after more than a dozen complaints.

Police said there were more than a dozen complaints from victims. PA

Five people, including two university professors, have been charged over the sale of a "fake" cancer drug in Spain.

Police said there were more than a dozen complaints from victims who bought the substance, which had no "curative effects".

One victim paid more than £21,000 to treat his daughter, according to police.

Two professors at the University of the Balearic Islands were charged, as well as two people who worked in the research department of a foundation.

They have been charged with fraud and released pending further investigation.

The suspects allegedly promoted the cancer drug in advertisements on social media, but it was merely a "placebo".

Police said it was sold to patients or their families via a non-profit foundation that "covered up the sale of the product as a voluntary donation from relatives for research".