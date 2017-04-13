Serious failings by Russia 'led to Beslan massacre'

European Court of Human Rights finds authorities failed to take preventative measures.

A woman lays flowers in front of a poster of the victims on the third anniversary of the massacre. AP

"Serious failings" by Russian authorities led to the deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians during a siege on a school, a European Court has ruled.

Terrorists held more than 1,000 people captive for two days in the city of Beslan in 2004, killing more than 330 and injuring at least 750 others.

The European Court of Human Rights found authorities failed to take preventative measures, despite being "in possession of sufficiently specific information of a planned terrorist attack".

Neither the school nor the public were warned of the planned attack, meaning that security at the school was not increased, the court said.

It added that "insufficient steps" were taken to prevent the terrorists travelling to the school on the day of the atrocity.