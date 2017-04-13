  • STV
  • MySTV

North Korea 'poised to launch new nuclear missile test'

ITV

US-based monitoring group says launch site appears to be 'primed and ready'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) is thought to be poised to order a new nuclear test.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) is thought to be poised to order a new nuclear test. AP

North Korea may be poised to launch a new nuclear missile test, experts have warned.

The highly isolated Communist state may be preparing to take the next step in developing a nuclear weapons programme as tensions on the peninsula rise dramatically.

There was speculation that the North might set a missile to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the state's founder Kim Il Sung on Sunday.

US-based monitoring group 38 North said satellite imaging appears to show the country's nuclear site is "prime and ready" for a new test.

It claimed the pictures revealed "new activity" in the site's administration area plus what appeared to be piles of equipment covered in tarpaulins or nets.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket carrying a satellite on April 13, 2012, to mark the centenary of Kim Il Sung's birth.

A group of western journalists currently in the state were reportedly told to expect a "big and important event" - but instead of watching a display of military might saw leader Kim Jong Un open a new residential area.

South Korea has played down suggesting that a sixth nuclear test could be imminent.

Tensions are rising over North Korea, which has remained defiant in the face of fierce sanctions against its missile programme that have left the country bitterly impoverished and internationally isolated.

US president Donald Trump has also raised the temperature in recent weeks, warning bluntly on Twitter that he was willing to "solve the problem" with or without other allies.

North Korea hit back with a statement saying they were "ready for war" and criticising a "reckless" US show of military strength as it sent a warship into waters off its coast.

The state was also rattled by the US's decision to bomb a Syrian airfield in response to a gas attack, suggesting a more interventionist policy than in recent years.

Mr Trump has been pushing regional power China to take a stronger stance against North Korea, mainly through applying economic pressure.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.