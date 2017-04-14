  • STV
  • MySTV

North Korea will go to war 'if Trump provokes us'

ITV

Country would use most 'powerful nuclear deterrent" if US "comes with reckless military manoeuvres".

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. AP

North Korea has said it will go to war if US President Donald Trump provokes them.

The country said it is prepared to use its most "powerful nuclear deterrent" if the US "comes with reckless military manoeuvres".

Vice foreign minister Han Song Ryol told the Associated Press: "We've got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands, and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a US pre-emptive strike."

Mr Han has accused Mr Trump of "making trouble" with "aggressive" tweets.

He cited not only the US-South Korean wargames and the deployment of the aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, but also a tweet Mr Trump posted on Tuesday in which he said the North is "looking for trouble".

The president also tweeted that if China does not do its part to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, the US can handle it.

Tensions are deepening after the US sent a Navy strike group to waters off the peninsula and President Trump warned he is willing to "deal with North Korea".

America and its allies have expressed alarm about North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests, and the US has been conducting war games with South Korea.

There is speculation North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might conduct a missile test to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the state's founder, Kim Il Sung, on Sunday.

Mr Trump tried to persuade Chinese leader Xi Jinping to take firm action against North Korea.
Mr Trump tried to persuade Chinese leader Xi Jinping to take firm action against North Korea. AP

NBC News reported the US is prepared to launch a pre-emptive strike with conventional weapons against the North if officials believe it is poised to carry out a nuclear test.

Washington's primary concern is the North developing the ability to mount a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental missile.

Mr Trump has tried to persuade Chinese President Xi to put pressure on its ally North Korea to stop its nuclear programme.

The USS Carl Vinson has been sent to waters off the Korean peninsula.
The USS Carl Vinson has been sent to waters off the Korean peninsula. PA

US-based monitoring group 38 North said satellite imaging appears to show the country's nuclear site is "prime and ready" for a new test.

It claimed the pictures revealed "new activity" in the site's administration area plus what appeared to be piles of equipment covered in tarpaulins or nets.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket carrying a satellite on April 13, 2012, to mark the centenary of Kim Il Sung's birth.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.