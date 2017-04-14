US doctor 'performed genital mutilation on young girls'

Dr Jumana Nagarwala faces life in prison if convicted of the charges in the US.

A doctor has been charged with performing female genital mutilation (FGM) on two young girls in the US.

In what is believed to be the first case of its kind in America, Dr Jumana Nagarwala was accused by federal prosecutors of "horrifying acts of brutality" on two seven-year-old girls.

She faces life in prison if convicted of the charges.

The young Minnesota girls travelled to Michigan with their mothers to have procedures at a clinic in February.

The FBI said in court documents that many more girls have told investigators that 44-year-old Nagarwala performed procedures on their genitals.

FGM of minors is illegal in the US unless there is a legitimate health reason.

Nagarwala was charged with genital mutilation, making false statements and other crimes.

"Despite her oath to care for her patients, Dr Nagarwala is alleged to have performed horrifying acts of brutality on the most vulnerable victims," said Kenneth Blanco, acting US assistant attorney general.

FGM has been performed on more than 200 million women and girls in 30 countries, according to the the World Health Organization, despite having no known health benefits.