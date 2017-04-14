'Mother of all bombs' strike killed '36 IS militants'

A US strike on so-called Islamic State killed at least 36, Afghanistan's defence ministry said.

The GBU-43 was dropped on caves in Nangarhar Province.

A US strike on so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan using the "mother of all bombs" killed at least 36 militants, the country's defence ministry has said.

The Pentagon confirmed the GBU-43 was dropped on caves in Nangarhar Province, very close to the border with Pakistan, on Thursday.

Its nickname is based on the acronym used by the US Air Force, which calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb.

The White House confirmed the "large, powerful and accurately delivered weapon" was dropped around 7pm local time.

Afghan defence minister spokesman Dawlat Waziri said no civilians were harmed in the strike, a claim that has not been independently verified.

"No civilian has been hurt and only the base which Daesh used to launch attacks in other parts of the province, was destroyed," Waziri said.