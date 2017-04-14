British woman stabbed to death on train in Jerusalem

Young woman stabbed to death on a train in Jerusalem, according to police and hospital officials.

Emergency services evacuate an injured person from the scene of the attack AP

A young British woman has been stabbed to death on a train in Jerusalem, according to police and hospital officials.

A man stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife, local media reported.

The woman in her early 20s was rushed to a medical centre but died soon after.

Two other people, a pregnant woman in her early 30s and a man in his early 50s were also injured during the attack.

Police say they arrested a 57-year-old "mentally unstable" Palestinian man who was wrestled to the ground by onlookers.

Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the man attacked the tourist in her early 20s as she travelled on the light rail near Jerusalem's Old City.

Thousands of Christians had gathered on Good Friday to remember Christ's crucifixion.

The area was packed with Christians celebrating Good Friday and Jews celebrating Passover.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are in touch with local authorities following an incident in Jerusalem on 14 April."