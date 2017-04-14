'Significant doubts' over Dortmund bus bomb IS letters

Three still-unverified confession letters were found at the scene on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund's bus was hit by the triple blast on Tuesday as the team left a hotel in the German city. AP

Investigators reportedly have "significant doubts" about the authenticity of letters claiming responsibility for this week's bomb attack on German football club Borussia Dortmund's bus.

Three still-unverified confession letters found at the scene of Tuesday evening's blasts had suggested an Islamic extremist motive.

However a report commissioned by investigators - reported by German broadcasters NDR, WDR and newspaper Sueddeutsche - said detectives now question whether the letter was really written by Islamists.

German prosecutors confirmed on Thursday that a man detained in connection with the bus attack is believed to be a former commando unit leader for the so-called Islamic State in Iraq.