  • STV
  • MySTV

China's popular 'Uber for bikes' en route to the UK

ITV

Unlike other rental schemes, users can drop the bikes off anywhere they want.

Bikes

In Beijing, bikes have become the latest business battleground. Its streets have suddenly been flooded with fleets of yellow, orange and blue bikes from the companies competing in a new high-tech bike sharing market.

Dubbed 'Uber for bikes', there are more than 200,000 sharing bikes in Beijing alone. The bikes are located, unlocked and paid for all by using your phone and, unlike other bike rental services, the bikes allow users to drop them anywhere they want. They have GPS trackers which allows the next user to find them. At around just 12p for a trip it's easy to see why they've become so popular.

Last year, Mobike and Ofo, the two largest companies, operated in just one city but now they are in more than 40 and aim to reach 200 by the end of this year. Nearly 28 million users are already signed up to their apps and they aim to have 200 million signed up by the end of this year.

Bikes

Zhang Qi, who is 26-years-old and from Beijing, told ITV News she likes sharing bikes because "you don't have the problem of traffic jam. And it's very time effective."

However, not everyone is happy about this new booming business.

Pictures of bikes blocking roads, being thrown in piles and found in rivers have been shared on social media. Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport called a meeting of the main bike sharing companies in Beijing and urged them to operate more regular parking zones.

"I think these problems are not easy to be solved. It's not only a company or government's task but also relies on citizens' awareness raising." said Feng Yuanli, a production company owner.

Bikes

This month the current market leader Ofo will launch a pilot scheme in Cambridge. Five hundred of its bikes have been shipped over from China marking its entry into the UK.

We plan to expand to over 200 cities in China and we are going to expand to over 20 cities in the world so that definitely going include a lot of countries in Europe, UK, we will start with the UK right, Europe and we are going to look at France, Germany, Switzerland and a lot of Northern European countries which are really bike friendly and have this biking culture for many years.
Zhang Yan Qi, Ofo's co-founder

In China bike ownership was once a symbol of prosperity. Now it seems sharing, is the new key to success.

Bikes

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.