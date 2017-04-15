  • STV
  • MySTV

Outrage after judge calls rapist 'extraordinarily good man'

ITV

US judge sparks outrage after calling a former Mormon bishop a good man who did something wrong.

Keith Vallejo was convicted of 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of rape.
Keith Vallejo was convicted of 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of rape. AP/Utah County Sheriff's Office

A Utah judge has faced a barrage of criticism after calling a former Mormon bishop convicted of rape an "extraordinarily good man" who did something wrong.

During a hearing the defendant's brother also compared him to Jesus.

In March, Judge Thomas Low let Keith Vallejo out of custody after a jury found him guilty of 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of rape.

However, when Judge Low sentenced Vallejo to up to life in prison on Wednesday, he appeared to get emotional, Jennifer Yim, Executive Director of the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, said.

"The court has no doubt that Mr Vallejo is an extraordinarily good man," Judge Low said during the sentencing, adding: "But great men sometimes do bad things."

Julia Kirby, 23, one of Vallejo's victims, said she was shocked by the judge's sympathy.

"That judge didn't care about me," she said.

"He only cared about the person he was convicting, and I think that is really kind of despicable."

Keith Vallejo leaves the courtroom after being found guilty in March.
Keith Vallejo leaves the courtroom after being found guilty in March. AP

Ms Kirby agreed to waive her right to anonymity to highlight the judge's comments.

Ms Kirby said she was 19 when Vallejo, a relative, groped her multiple times when she stayed at his house while attending Brigham Young University in 2013.

Judge Low's comments sparked outrage from advocates for sexual assault victims.

"The signal that it sends to sexual violence survivors is that if you choose to disclose, that we're still going to treat your perpetrator as if they're a good person," said Turner Bitton, executive director of the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

Ryan McBride, the prosecutor on the case, said Judge Low's comments were inappropriate and that they may have come in response to more than 50 character letters about Vallejo, most of them detailing the good things he has done.

The defendant's brother spoke at the hearing and compared Vallejo to Jesus in making the argument that he was wrongly convicted, Mr McBride said.

"I don't think it's wrong to acknowledge the good things that someone has done in their lives," the prosecutor said.

"But I think whenever you do that in a case like this, you've also got to say, 'But it doesn't excuse what you've done'. "

Jude Low declined to comment.

Vallejo said he "maintained his innocence" and commented that the justice system bullies people into confessing.

The abuse occurred in Provo, a Mormon stronghold that is home to Brigham Young University.

Judge Low attended the school, where almost all students are Mormon, but it is not clear whether he is a member of the faith and there was no indication that he knew Vallejo.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.