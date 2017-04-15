Massive mound of rubbish crushes ten people in Sri Lanka

Enormous heap of garbage fell on homes in a poor neighbourhood during local new year festivities.

Local people work to clear the rubble AP

At least 10 people were killed when a massive mound of rubbish collapsed during festivities to mark the local new year in Sri Lanka.

Twelve others were injured when the waste fell in the poor neighbourhood of Meetotamulla, just outside the capital Colombo.

Around 75 people are being sheltered in a nearby school, the country's Disaster Management Centre said.

Soldiers are still searching the site to ensure nobody was buried under the enormous heap which fell on Friday night.

Houses are buried beneath the mound of rubbish AP

The site had been used to dump Colombo's garbage for the past few years as authorities sought to give a face-lift to the capital.

Residents living in tiny homes in the area had been protesting against waste being dumped there because of health hazards.