British man falls to death from hotel balcony in Thailand

A 31-year-old man from Pontefract in Yorkshire has fallen to his death from a hotel balcony in Thailand.

Christopher Laidler was on holiday when the accident happened in the resort of Pattaya.

He fell into the street below in the early hours of Friday and is understood to have died on his way to hospital.

Investigations are being carried out to establish exactly what happened.