Bomb 'kills dozens' of evacuees near buses in Syria

Car bomb exploded near buses carrying Syrians waiting to be evacuated from towns besieged by rebels.

The blast was reportedly caused by a car bomb. EBU

'Dozens' have reportedly been killed in a bomb blast near buses waiting to evacuate people in northern Syria.

The explosion hit an evacuation point south of Aleppo city, where buses have been parked for more than 30 hours as a much-criticised population transfer deal stalled.

State TV showed horrific images of bodies strewn on the ground and near buses.

Syrian State TV showed these images from the aftermath of the blast. EBU

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 24 were killed.

A senior rebel official said 20 rebels who guarded the buses were killed as well as dozens of passengers.

The government and rebels disagreed over the number of gunmen to be evacuated, leaving the buses stuck.



