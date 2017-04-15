World's most famous giraffe gives birth watched by millions

Birth watched around the world via 'giraffe cam' as April gave birth in New York.

April the giraffe licks her newborn calf. Animal Adventure Park

The world's most famous giraffe April has finally given birth.

Millions around the world watched the delivery as the Animal Adventure Park near New York streamed the event.

Giraffe's are usually pregnant for between 13 and 15 months.

The calf's father Oliver looks as his new arrival from the adjacent pen. Animal Adventure Park

The proud father, a five-year-old named Oliver, watched from an adjacent pen. This is his first offspring.

A competition will be held to decide on a name for the calf.

The calf, which has yet to be named, takes its first steps. Animal Adventure Park

The privately owned zoo began livestreaming from April's enclosure in February and people around the world have been tuning in daily.

April has her own website and even a clothing line.

A GoFundMe fundraising page which initially set a goal of 50,000 US dollars sat at more than 125,000 US dollars on Saturday morning.

The money will be used for the care of the animals.