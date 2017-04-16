Polling stations open across Turkey for referendum

A 'yes' vote would give President Erdogan sweeping new powers.

President Tayyip Erdogan says he needs the new powers to confront new challenges AP

Polling stations across Turkey opened for a hotly-contested referendum which could place sweeping new powers into the hands of President Tayyip Erdogan, radically changing the country's political system.

Opinion polls have shown a narrow lead for a "yes" vote, which would replace parliamentary democracy with an all-powerful presidency, and could see Erdogan in office until at least 2029.

The outcome of the referendum will also shape Turkey's relationship with the EU - while Turkey has curbed the flow of migrants into the bloc, Erdogan says he may review the deal after the vote.

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu cheer as they listen to him during a last referendum rally AP

Around 55 million people are eligible to vote at 167,140 polling stations across the country, with voting starting at 7am or 8am.

Turkish voters abroad have already voted.

The referendum has bitterly divided the nation, with Erdogan and his supporters saying the changes are needed in order to confront new security and political challenges the country faces.

His opponents say it is another step towards authoritarianism in Turkey, after around 40,000 people have been arrested, and 120,000 sacked or suspended from their jobs in a crackdown following a failed coup last year.