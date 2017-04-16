Five-year-old boy crushed to death at rotating restaurant

Child suffered fatal head injuries after becoming stuck between moving wall and floor in Atlanta.

The boy became stuck in a tiny gap by the rotating wall of Atlanta's Sun Dial restaurant. Google Earth

A boy aged five was crushed to death after becoming trapped alongside the wall of a rotating restaurant, police said.

The child suffered fatal head injuries after getting stuck in a small crack between the moving wall and the floor at the Sun Dial restaurant in Atlanta.

Police spokesman said the Warren Pickard told NBC News channel 11 Alive that the boy had wandered away during a meal with his mother and father on Friday afternoon.

The gap in which he got stuck was only around four or five inches wide, he told reporters.

We simply think he lost sight of his parents and panicked and found himself in that situation. > A small child don't know what to do in those moments, and it crushed his little small body. Warren Pickard

Fellow diners rushed to try to free the boy, but he lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead.

The Sun Dial restaurant was closed following the incident and is not expected to reopen this weekend.

It is a popular tourist destination thanks to its 360-degree view of the city skyline from 70 stories up inside the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel.

Hotel manager George Reed said they extended their deepest sympathies to the child's relatives.

"Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family," he told 11 Alive.