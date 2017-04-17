  • STV
  • MySTV

US vice president warns North Korea patience is 'over'

ITV

Mike Pence's comments came a day after the pariah state launched another missile.

Vice president Mike Pence visited the border between the two Koreas.
Vice president Mike Pence visited the border between the two Koreas. AP

North Korea has been warned by the US that the era of strategic patience is "over".

The comment was made by US vice president Mike Pence during an unannounced visit to the Demilitarised Zone on the Korean peninsula.

His warning came a day after the pariah state launched a missile, part of its nuclear weapons programme, in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Pence's visit to the heavily fortified North Korean border - an unscheduled stop on a 10-day tour of Asia - indicates how tensions in the region are continuing to rise.

Despite sanctions and global condemnation, North Korea is persisting in developing nuclear weapons capable of hitting the US mainland.

Donald Trump has previously warned that the US is willing to deal with the socialist state "alone".

North Korea repeatedly ignores sanctions on its weapons programme.
North Korea repeatedly ignores sanctions on its weapons programme. AP

In a statement on Monday alongside South Korea's acting president, Mr Pence said: "But the era of strategic patience is over.

"President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United States and our allies in this region has run out and we want to see change.

"We want to see North Korea abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable."

Mr Pence maintained, however, that he was hopeful China would use its "extraordinary levers" to reign in the North Korea.

Over the years, diplomatic efforts have failed to deter the one-party state from striving towards its nuclear goal.

Patience with Kim Jong-un is wearing thin.
Patience with Kim Jong-un is wearing thin. AP

In a joint statement, the vice president reiterated the US's "iron-clad and immutable" commitment to South Korea.

And he said "all options are on the table" to deal with Pyongyang, and use of nuclear weapons would be met with "an overwhelming and effective response."

Meanwhile, Japan's government is drawing up contingency plans in case of a crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Pacific nation was preparing for an influx of refugees to Japan.

Mr Abe also said the government was working on evacuation plans for Japanese nationals from South Korea.

He told a parliamentary session in Tokyo on Monday: "Needless to say, diplomatic effort is important to maintain peace. But dialogue for the sake of having dialogue is meaningless."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.