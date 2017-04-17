US vice president warns North Korea patience is 'over'

Mike Pence's comments came a day after the pariah state launched another missile.

Vice president Mike Pence visited the border between the two Koreas. AP

North Korea has been warned by the US that the era of strategic patience is "over".

The comment was made by US vice president Mike Pence during an unannounced visit to the Demilitarised Zone on the Korean peninsula.

His warning came a day after the pariah state launched a missile, part of its nuclear weapons programme, in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Pence's visit to the heavily fortified North Korean border - an unscheduled stop on a 10-day tour of Asia - indicates how tensions in the region are continuing to rise.

Despite sanctions and global condemnation, North Korea is persisting in developing nuclear weapons capable of hitting the US mainland.

Donald Trump has previously warned that the US is willing to deal with the socialist state "alone".

North Korea repeatedly ignores sanctions on its weapons programme. AP

In a statement on Monday alongside South Korea's acting president, Mr Pence said: "But the era of strategic patience is over.

"President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United States and our allies in this region has run out and we want to see change.

"We want to see North Korea abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable."

Mr Pence maintained, however, that he was hopeful China would use its "extraordinary levers" to reign in the North Korea.

Over the years, diplomatic efforts have failed to deter the one-party state from striving towards its nuclear goal.

Patience with Kim Jong-un is wearing thin. AP

In a joint statement, the vice president reiterated the US's "iron-clad and immutable" commitment to South Korea.

And he said "all options are on the table" to deal with Pyongyang, and use of nuclear weapons would be met with "an overwhelming and effective response."

Meanwhile, Japan's government is drawing up contingency plans in case of a crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Pacific nation was preparing for an influx of refugees to Japan.

Mr Abe also said the government was working on evacuation plans for Japanese nationals from South Korea.

He told a parliamentary session in Tokyo on Monday: "Needless to say, diplomatic effort is important to maintain peace. But dialogue for the sake of having dialogue is meaningless."