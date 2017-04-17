Girl, 17, killed by shark while surfing in Australia

Teenager suffered fatal leg injuries after she was attacked while surfing with her father.

The teenage girl suffered serious leg injuries in a shark attack. PA

A teenage girl has died from a shark attack while surfing in western Australia.

Police said the 17-year-old was in the water with her father near the town of Esperance when she was attacked on Monday afternoon.

She was pulled unconscious from the water with serious leg injuries, according to a report from Australian channel 9News.

It said her mother had been watching from the shore and called emergency services.

The girl was taken in critical condition to Esperance Hospital, where she died.