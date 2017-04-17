Five dead after plane crashes near Lidl in Portugal

The aircraft came down in a residential area outside of Lisbon on Monday shortly after take-off.

Portugal: Crashed soon after take-off.

Five people have been killed after a small airplane crashed near to a Lidl supermarket in Portugal.

The aircraft came down in a residential area in Tires, 12 miles west of Lisbon, shortly after take-off on Monday.

Four of those killed are believed to be people who were travelling aboard the plane.

The pilot was reported to be Swiss and the three passengers French.

A Portuguese truck driver on the ground was also among the victims.

Plumes of smoke rising from the area in the immediate aftermath were broadcast by local television.

More than 50 emergency workers were reported to be involved in the rescue operation.