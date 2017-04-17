  • STV
North Korea says it is 'all out war' if 'US is reckless'

ITV

An official said the one-party state also intends to carry out weekly missile tests.

Military parade in North Korea to mark the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder. AP
Military parade in North Korea to mark the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder. AP

A senior North Korea official has said that an "all out war" would occur if the United States was "reckless enough to use military means".

Speaking to the BBC the official said that the one-party state also intends to carry out more missile tests on a "weekly, monthly and yearly basis".

Soldiers march across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in North Korea. AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
Soldiers march across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in North Korea. AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

The comments come as the pariah state received condemnation after launching a missile, part of its nuclear weapons programme, in the early hours of Sunday.

The US responded to the missile launch by saying the era of strategic patience is "over".

The comment was made by US vice president Mike Pence during an unannounced visit to the Demilitarised Zone on the Korean peninsula.

Mr Pence's visit to the North Korean border was part of an unscheduled stop on a 10-day tour of Asia.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, with South Korea's acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, with South Korea's acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Despite sanctions and global condemnation, North Korea is persisting in developing nuclear weapons capable of hitting the US mainland.

In a statement on Monday alongside South Korea's acting president, Mr Pence said: "The era of strategic patience is over.

"President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United States and our allies in this region has run out and we want to see change.

Kim Jong-un the leader of North Korea. AP
Kim Jong-un the leader of North Korea. AP

"We want to see North Korea abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable."

Donald Trump has previously warned that the US is willing to deal with the socialist state "alone" if it has to.

