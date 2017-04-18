  • STV
Turkey's President tells critics to 'know your place'

ITV

President Donald Trump congratulated the Turkish leader on the referendum result.

The referendum gives Mr Erdogan sweeping new powers
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed concerns a referendum on constitutional amendments did not live up to international standards, telling voting monitors to "know your place".

The referendum gives Mr Erdogan sweeping new powers and comes despite protests from opposition parties and accusations of voting irregularities.

US President Donald Trump called the Turkish leader to congratulate him on his victory, albeit narrow - just 51.4% of voters supported the changes, the electoral board confirmed with final results expected in about 12 days time.

The referendum result sets the stage for the prime ministerial office to be abolished and replaced with a presidential system.

Opposition parties complained of a series of irregularities, including an electoral board decision to accept ballots that did not bear official stamps, as required by Turkish law.

International monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) warned the move undermined safeguards against fraud.

The US State Department also expressed concerns, with spokesman Mark Toner echoing the OSCE's concerns there was an "uneven playing field" during the campaign.

Mr Erdogan, however, called the referendum "the most democratic election ... ever seen in any Western country".

'No' voters have protested the referendum result
Mr Trump's call to the Turkish leader underscores the complexity of Washington's relationship with Ankara.

The White House readout of Mr Trump's call noted the pressing issues on which the US has tried to work with Turkey, namely fighting the so-called Islamic State group and quelling Syria's civil war.

Turkey's electoral board rejected claims of voting fraud shortly after victory was declared, while the country's foreign minister described the result as the birth of a "truly new Turkey".

President Erdogan and his supporters say the "Turkish style" presidential system will bring stability and prosperity in a country rattled by last year's coup attempt and a series of devastating attacks by the so-called Islamic State group and Kurdish militants.

But opponents fear the changes will lead to autocratic one-man rule, ensuring that Mr Erdogan, who has been accused of repressing rights and freedoms, could govern until 2029 with few checks and balances.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.