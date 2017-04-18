  • STV
Australia to replace working visas with stricter scheme

ITV

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says Australians must be given priority for jobs.

Australia wants to prioritise Australian workers
Australia wants to prioritise Australian workers PA

Australia is to scrap a temporary visa for skilled overseas workers in a bid to give Australians priority over foreigners for local jobs.

The popular 457 visa, which allows foreigners to live and work in Australia for up to four years, will be replaced with a stricter scheme that requires a criminal background check.

It will also include tougher English language requirements, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

The list of occupations that qualify for the new visa will be sharply reduced.

"We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains: Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs," Mr Turnbull said in a Facebook video announcing the change.

The decision by Australia comes a day before US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order that will make changes to a visa programme which takes high-skilled workers to America. The White House said the current visa programme undercuts American workers by bringing in cheaper labour.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney. PA

Australia's 457 visa was created to address shortages of local workers in certain skilled professions. But critics argued that businesses abused it by paying foreigners lower wages than most Australians would accept.

Mr Turnbull said the new visa scheme would ensure that businesses only bring in foreign workers who are crucial to filling shortages of critical skills.

"It is focused relentlessly on the national interest and in ensuring that temporary migration visas are not a passport for foreigners to take up jobs that could and should be filled by Australians," he told reporters in the capital, Canberra.

The 95,000 people already in Australia on 457 visas will not be affected by the change.

Members of Australia's far-right political parties, particularly the anti-immigration One Nation party, were fierce critics of the 457 visa, arguing that it was allowing foreign workers to steal jobs from Australians.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim credit for Mr Turnbull's decision.

"The government will deny their tough talk on immigration and plan to ban 457 visas is because of One Nation but we all know the truth!" she tweeted.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.