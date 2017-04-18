Facebook killer shoots himself dead after police chase

Steve Stephens posted video showing himself murdering Robert Goodwin in Pennsylvania.

Steve Stephens was being hunted by officers across several states.

A man who broadcast the fatal shooting of a stranger on Facebook has shot himself after a chase by police.

Steve Stephens was at the centre of a major manhunt after he posted video to social media showing himself murdering Robert Goodwin, 74.

In a separate video he claimed that he had killed 13 people and wanted to claim more victims.

Pennsylvania State Police announced that Stephens had been tracked down by officers and had killed himself after a short chase.