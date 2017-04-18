France foils 'imminent terror attack' ahead of election

Two men have been arrested in Marseille on suspicion of plotting an attack.

Hooded police officers patrol outside a building during searches in Marseille AP

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of planning an imminent attack in France ahead of the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, France's interior minister said.

The two suspects, aged 23 and 29, were detained in the southern port city of Marseille.

Interior Minister Matthias Fekl told a news conference police thwarted an imminent "terror attack".

France remains under a state of emergency after a series of attacks that have claimed some 230 lives.

Both men are suspected Islamic radicals, according to the Paris prosecutors' office, which is leading the investigation.

It said police seized guns and explosives of a type previously used in attacks in France and Belgium.

A hooded elite police officers pulls a suitcase after searches in Marseille AP

Fekl said the two French men, one born in 1987 and the other in 1993, "intended to commit an attack on French soil in the very short term, which is to say in coming days."

Fekl gave no details about potential targets or motives, and it was unclear whether the attack could have targeted a campaign event as the country gears up for the presidential election.

France's fight against terrorism, along with jobs and the economy, been one of the main issues for the presidential candidates.