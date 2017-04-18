  • STV
  • MySTV

Pence: US won't rest until North Korea gives up weapons

ITV

American tensions with North Korea over its nuclear programme continue to mount.

Tensions with North Korea over its nuclear programme continue to mount as the United States Vice President Mike Pence says the US will not back down on ensuring the Korean Peninsula is free of nuclear weapons.

Mr Pence made the comments during a visit to Japan as part of his 10-day tour of Asia.

After meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other leaders, Mr Pence told reporters that President Donald Trump was confident that economic and diplomatic pressure has a chance of compelling North Korea to cooperate.

Mr Pence reiterated that the era of strategic patience is over - an ambiguous declaration meant to inject urgency into the search for a diplomatic solution.

Two new missiles on display in North Korea at the weekend but the authenticity of them is unclear.
Two new missiles on display in North Korea at the weekend but the authenticity of them is unclear.

The world had feared that at the weekend Kim Jong-un would order a nuclear test to coincide with annual celebrations - the failed missile test that occurred was less provocative.

The variant that exploded on lift off may have been a Musudan - a missile so unreliable that the US intelligence community estimates it has an 88% failure rate.

At least two previously unseen missiles were on show during the big parade in North Korea at the weekend.

US Vice President Mike Pence with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
US Vice President Mike Pence with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool

However Professor Kim Dong-yub, an expert on North Korean missiles, believes the North Koreans were bluffing and that the canisters were empty.

Professor Kim says the North Koreans are having real problems developing long-range missiles and that they are at least five years away from having a nuclear tip missile capable of reaching the United States.

Mr Trump has previously said he hopes China will lean on North Korea to stop its nuclear weapons and missiles programme, but that if it did not, the US will act alone to eliminate the threat.

Last week China warned that the two nations "need to stop provoking one another"and that there would be "no winners" if war between the US and North Korea broke out.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged support for dialogue between the two nations.

Us President Donald Trump has said the US will act alone against North Korea if it needs to.
Us President Donald Trump has said the US will act alone against North Korea if it needs to. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

ITV News' Senior International Correspondent John Irvine said that the United States say all options are on the table, but first and foremost it is a negotiating table at which they will lean on China.

He added that the Trump administration may be sounding different from its predecessors, but its approach is largely the same.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.