Teenage shark attack victim died doing what 'she loved'

Laeticia Brouwer was surfing off the coast of Western Australia when she was attacked by a shark

The family of a teenage surfer who died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Western Australia have said they will take comfort in the fact that the youngster died doing something "she loved".

Speaking the day after 17-year-old Laeticia Brouwer's tragic accident her uncle Sean Evans told reporters: "We can take comfort that Laeticia died doing something that he loved - the ocean was her and her family's passion and surfing was something she treasured."

In the emotional interview following the attack Mr Evans made a statement on behalf of the family paying tribute to his niece and saying they were "heartbroken" by the tragic accident.

We are terribly heartbroken and saddened by this tragic accident. We can take comfort that Laeticia died doing something that he loved - the ocean was her and her family's passion and surfing was something she treasured doing with her dad and her sisters. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends. and all that knew her. Sean Evans

Laeticia was surfing with her father near the town of Esperance on Monday when she was attacked by what officials think could have been a great white shark as her mother and two younger sisters watched from the beach.

Her father dragged her from the water and back to shore but her injuries were too severe.

Police said: "The father obviously tried everything he could to help his daughter but sadly he wasn't able to save her."