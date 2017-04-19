  • STV
  • MySTV

No one to be fired over forcible removal of passenger

ITV

Nobody at United Airlines will lose their job despite Dr David Dao being injured

Dr David Dao sustained a number of injuries during the incident.
Dr David Dao sustained a number of injuries during the incident. Twitter

Nobody at United Airlines will lose their job over an incident where a passenger was left with injuries while being forcibly removed from his seat.

Dr David Dao sustained a broken nose, concussion and two lost teeth after refusing to vacate his seat on an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville earlier this month.

Airline chief executive Oscar Munoz said he took full responsibility for "making this right" after footage of the incident was criticised widely on social media.

The company is currently conducting a review of its policies on overbooked flights - with details expected later this month.

But nobody involved in the removal of Dr Dao from Flight 3411 is set to be fired, Mr Munoz insisted on Tuesday.

Oscar Munoz insists that nobody will be fired.
Oscar Munoz insists that nobody will be fired. AP

Since taking a hammering on social media - with many people employing the hashtag #BoycottUnited - the company's shares have plummeted 4.3%, with the equivalent of £778 million wiped off its market value.

Company executives have, however, said it is too soon to know if the incident is hurting ticket sales.

Mr Munoz has again apologised for the injuries Dr Dao, a 69-year-old from Kentucky, was left with.

But he said the company had not considered sacking anybody over it.

Mr Munoz, who initially backed claims that Dr Dao was "belligerent" and "disruptive", said: "I'm sure there was lots of conjecture about me personally."

He described the incident as a "system failure across various areas."

But he added: "There was never a consideration for firing an employee."

United Airlines shares plummeted after the incident by 4.3%.
United Airlines shares plummeted after the incident by 4.3%. Google Finance

Dr Dao's lawyers have taken preliminary steps to begin a lawsuit against United Airlines and the city of Chicago, which operates O'Hare Airport.

Last week, United announced that it will no longer call police to remove passengers from overbooked planes.

And some US politicians have called for a total ban on overselling flights.

Mr Munoz has declined to address that change until the airline finishes an internal review.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.