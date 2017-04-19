Bill O'Reilly leaves Fox News after harassment claims

Fox says it carried out 'thorough and careful review' of sex harassment allegations.

Bill O’Reilly AP

Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly has will not be returning to the channel following allegations that he sexually harassed women, the company has confirmed.

In a short statement 21st Century Fox said that bosses and O'Reilly had come to a joint decision that he leave.

The presenter's show, the O'Reilly Factor, is the number one programme on American cable news.

But the 67-year-old's future was thrown into doubt after reports that he had repeatedly behaved inappropriately towards women.

The New York Times reported that five women received payouts totalling $13 million (£10.5m) from either O'Reilly or Fox News in return for dropping cases against him and agreeing to remain silent.

The reports alleged that O'Reilly would repeatedly befriend junior women and offer to act as a mentor before trying to pursue relationships and attempting to sabotage their careers if they turned him down.

Those allegations resulted in more than 50 companies pulling advertisements from his show, and growing speculation that his position had become untenable.

The Fox statement said they had carried out a "thorough and careful review of the allegations" before coming to a decision over his future with the channel.