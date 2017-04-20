UK air strikes kill more than 1300 IS militants in Iraq

Further 111 believed to have been wounded as direct result of action over last year.

The UK has been carrying out operations in the fight against so-called Islamic State. PA

British air strikes in Iraq have killed more than 1,300 Islamic State (IS) fighters in 12 months, new figures have revealed.

A further 111 militants are believed to have been wounded as a direct result of the action.

The figures were released after a written parliamentary question by Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.

Mr Farron had asked the Ministry of Defence how many IS militants had been killed by British forces in Iraq from December 2 2015 to December 2 2016.

RAF fighter aircraft have regularly taken to the skies above Iraq. ITV News

In his response, Armed Forces Minister Mike Penning said: "During the period in question it is assessed that there were a total of 111 enemy wounded in action and a total of 1,306 enemy killed in action as a result of UK air strikes.

"The UK cannot visit strike sites and conduct detailed investigations on the ground in Iraq.

"Therefore the number of combatants killed and/or wounded is an estimated figure only," he added.

Unmanned Reaper drones have also been used in recent operations in Mosul, Iraq. MoD

In recent months RAF Typhoons and Reaper drones have been heavily involved in supporting Iraqi and Kurdish forces looking to liberate the city of Mosul in northern Iraq.