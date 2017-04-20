Deadly unrest in Venezuela as Trump donation revealed

At least three people have died and hundreds arrested in anti-government protests.

Demonstrators were met with tear gas and rubber bullets in street protests in the capital Caracas. AP

At least three people have died and hundreds have been arrested in intense anti-government protests in Venezuela - as it emerged President Nicolas Maduro donated $500,000 (£389,800) from the debt-ridden nation to Donald Trump's inauguration party.

The South American nation's opposition have vowed to keep up pressure on Mr Maduro after three weeks of public unrest involving tens of thousands.

The pressure on the president came as it emerged the Trump donation was paid by state-owned oil company PdVSA - which is heavily indebted to Russian oil giant Rosneft - through its US affiliate, Citgo Petroleum.

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro is facing continued unrest. AP

The controversial payment comes at a time when Venezuela faces widespread food shortages, triple-digit inflation and rampant crime.

Pro-government militias were blamed for two of the three recent deaths, a teenager and a woman, while a national guardsman was also killed.

The two killings bring to seven the death toll since the protests began.

Why is Venezuela gripped by protests?

The nation's biggest demonstrations in years come amid an economic crisis and a lengthy political battle that has seen Venezuela's president accused of trying to establish a full-blown dictatorship.

Anti-government demonstrators take cover from advancing Bolivarian Police officers during protests in Caracas. AP

The ongoing unrest sparked three weeks ago when the country's Supreme Court announced it would strip the opposition-controlled congress of its last remaining powers.

The move was later reversed amid a storm of international criticism but not before it had energised Venezuela's fractious opposition and tens of thousands across the nation.

Demonstrators and riot police traded canisters of tear gas. AP

Mr Maduro's opponents are pushing for his removal through early elections and the release of scores of political prisoners.

The government last year abruptly postponed regional elections the opposition were heavily favoured to win and stopped a petition drive to force a referendum seeking the president's removal before elections late next year.