Four-year-old Turkish boy cuts a dash as trainee barber

Recep Saran has worked for six months with ambition of following his father.

Recep Saran may be only four years old, but he is already well on the way to learning a trade.

The youngster, from the west Turkish province of Aydin, is training to become a barber like his father.

He already has plenty of customers both young and old - and says he is delighted with his career.

I want to be a barber when I grow up. > I love this job very much. Recep Saran

Recep with his father at the barbershop EBU

Recep's father also began training while a child, picking up his shears at the age of eight.

"He's got lots of admirers," said Mr Saran senior.

"Many people want to be shaved by him. We believe that he's going to be a good professional one day."