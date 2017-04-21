At least 20 pupils killed in South Africa bus crash

Minibus they were travelling in crashed into a lorry and exploded into flames.

ITV News

At least 20 school children have been killed after the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a lorry and exploded into a ball of fire.

Many of the children were thought to be trapped in the bus after it crashed in Mpumalanga province, north of the city of Pretoria, in the north-east of the country.

Images posted by ER24 medical service on Twitter show the twisted and mangled minibus on its side.

It was initially feared 17 had died, however the figure rose after about 13 children were found trapped inside the vehicle as the flames were put out.

The collision occurred between the communities of Verena and Bronkhorstpruit.

More follows.