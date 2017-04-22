  • STV
US to honour 'dumb' refugee deal with Australia

Mike Pence reassured Australian Prime Minister America would hold up its end of deal.

Mike Pence told Malcolm Turnbull that the US President sent his 'regards'.
Mike Pence told Malcolm Turnbull that the US President sent his 'regards'. AP

The US Vice President has said America will honour a refugee resettlement deal with Australia that Donald Trump previously described as "dumb".

Mike Pence reassured Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that the US would hold up its share of an agreement stuck by the Obama administration, even if it did not "admire" the deal.

"President Trump has made it clear that we'll honour the agreement that doesn't mean we admire the agreement," Mr Pence said.

The prime minister responded that "whatever the reservations of the president are," the decision "speaks volumes for the commitment, the integrity of President Trump, and your administration to honour that commitment".

In February, President Trump and Mr Turnbull had a strained telephone conversation in which they clashed over the deal which would see the US take 1,250 refugees that Australia houses in detention camps on the Pacific island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

Mr Pence, in Australia to talk about the state of the US-Australia alliance and lay out the new administration's priorities for the region, met Mr Turnbull and senior ministers in Sydney during his 10-day, four-country trip to the Pacific Rim.

The former governor of Indiana's visit has been widely viewed as an effort ti smooth over relations with Australia in the wake of the high-publicised telephone argument between the leaders of the two countries.

The fall-out from the argument strained what is typically a good relationship between the two countries.

"I bring greetings this morning from the President of the United States," Mr Pence told Mr Turnbull ahead of their meeting.

"I spoke to him first thing and he wanted me to pass along his very best regards to you. And the president wanted me to - early in this administration - to reaffirm the strong and historical alliance between the United States and Australia."

Mr Pence and Mr Turnbull also spoke of joining forces to urge China to take a greater role in pressuring North Korea to de-escalate its nuclear weapons and missile program.

Mr Pence said the US believes it will be possible to achieve its objective of ending North Korea's nuclear program peacefully, largely with the help of China.

Mr Turnbull echoed this, saying: "The eyes of the world are on Beijing."

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Pence met Australia's governor general Peter Cosgrove, who said the relationship between the countries was as strong as it was since "the first time we saw each other on the battlefield in 1919".

Mr Cosgrove said the alliance started an "unbreakable relationship", telling Mr Pence: "We've been with you every step of the way."

Mr Pence was also meeting foreign minister Julie Bishop and the leader of the opposition party, Bill Shorten.

On Sunday, he will tour Sydney's Opera House and visit a zoo.

