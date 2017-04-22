Over 100 killed and wounded in Taliban attack on base

The Afghan army facility in the Balkh province was stormed by gunmen wearing uniforms.

The attack happened near Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country. ITV News

More than 100 army personnel have been killed and wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in Afghanistan.

A spokesperson for the Afghanistan Defence Ministry said gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province in the north of the country.

The Taliban said they were behind the attack in an email sent to media.

The attackers entered the military compound and shot some soldiers as the prayed in a mosque at the base on Saturday morning.