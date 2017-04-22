Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi dies in lorry collision

The incident happened during an early morning training session.

Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi PA

Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has died after colliding with a lorry during a training session.

The 38-year-old's Astana team, who he had been with since 2014, said the incident was "a tragedy too big to be written".

In a statement, the team said: "This morning Michele went out on his bike for an early morning training and there the tragedy happened.

"We have lost a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation."

His last tweet was a photo of himself and his two young sons.

