Man with knife arrested at Paris' Gare du Nord station

Arrest comes amid heightened security as country goes to the polls.

File photo of Paris' Gare du Nord station AP

A man with a knife has been arrested by police at Paris' Gare du Nord station.

The arrest comes amid heightened security after the attack in Paris and as France prepares to go to the polls.

The man was arrested immediately and no one was injured in the incident, a police official told the Associated Press.

Video online shows heavily armed police surrounding a prone man as people hurried past.

The Gare de Nord is one of the French capital's top transit hubs, serving the city's metro, suburban trains as well as intercity and high-speed trains like the Eurostar from London.