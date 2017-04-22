Thirteen injured as ferry slams into Canary Islands port

Ferry slammed into a sea wall in the Canary Islands, Spanish authorities said.

Canary Islands: Boat had 'loss of electrical power'. ITV News

At least 13 passengers were injured when a ferry slammed into a sea wall in the Canary Islands, Spanish authorities said.

Naviera Armas, the company that owns the ferry, said a "loss of electrical power" caused the accident as the boat was leaving the Puerta de la Luz on the island of Gran Canaria Friday night.

Emergency services say five of the injured needed to receive attention at a hospital.

The incident was caught on camera and it shows the ferry hitting the wall and sending chunks of the concrete wall tumbling down onto a service road.

The company says that the ferry was able to dock following the accident and that the passengers had been placed in hotels.