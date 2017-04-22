Violent clashes at German nationalist conference

Protesters and police have clashed in Cologne as a demo against the AfD party turned violent.

At least 10,000 protesters demonstrated outside the nationalist conference AP

Protesters and police have clashed in Cologne at a demonstration outside a nationalist convention.

Left-wing protesters were demonstrating against the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is holding a conference in the city.

Two police officers were injured in the clashes, one while escorting party members.

There has been at least one arrest.

At least 4,000 police officers were deployed AP

At least 4,000 police officers were trying to control the situation and keep protesters away from the hotel where the meeting is taking place.

It is thought around 10,000 protesters turned up to demonstrate.

The AfD is meeting to choose a new co-leader ahead of the election later this year.

The convention takes place days after AfD's co-leader Frauke Petry, who is Germany's best-known nationalist politician, said that she won't be her party's top candidate in the September general election, a decision that appears to reflect a growing split among its leading figures.

Support for the party, which attacks Chancellor Angela Merkel for having allowed more than a million migrants into Germany in the last two years, has tumbled in recent months.