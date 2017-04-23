French election: Le Pen and Macron 'leading in first round'

Polling projections show the far-right leader Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron ahead.

Le Pen and Macron PA

The far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are leading in the first-round of the French presidential election, projected results say.

Mr Macron won 23.7%, while Ms Le Pen won 21.7%, according to French TV.

The pair now face a run-off vote on 7 May.

Centre-right François Fillon and the hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon put up a strong challenge, according to the projections.

The selection of Le Pen and Macron would present voters with the starkest possible choice between two diametrically opposed visions of the European Union's future and France's place in it.

Le Pen wants France to leave the EU and Macron wants even closer cooperation between the bloc's 28 member states.

Voting took place amid heightened security in the first election under France's state of emergency, which has been in place since gun-and-bomb attacks in Paris in 2015.

This is not the official result and those figures could yet change.