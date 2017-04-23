Protesters scuffle with police in Paris amid elections

Protesters angry that far-right leader Marine Le Pen is advancing the presidential runoff.

Protesters demonstrating in Place de la Bastille AP

Scuffles have broken out between protesters and police in Paris after the projected results of the first round of the French presidential election.

Crowds of "anti-fascist" groups swarmed the Place de la Bastille, angry that far-right leader Marine Le Pen is advancing the French presidential runoff.

Partial results from France's first-round presidential election show far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron leading.

Police fired tear gas to disperse an increasingly rowdy crowd and riot police surrounded the area.

Video shows a protester lobbing a plank of wood at riot police and being pepper sprayed in return.

Protesters have greeted several of Le Pen's campaign events, angry at her anti-immigration policies and her party, which she has sought to detoxify after a past tainted by racism and anti-Semitism.